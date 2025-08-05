Retire By Design | 8/5/25

When it comes to retirement, most people think about the finish line—not the financial risks that can appear along the way. Leslie Hammock, founder of Retire By Design, joins us to discuss the biggest challenges facing retirees today and how to avoid them.

With decades of experience in retirement and estate planning, Leslie works with professionals, business owners, and government employees to help them build a future they can count on. From Social Security strategies to investment planning, his goal is to simplify complex decisions so you can retire with confidence. Tune in for tips that could make a big difference in your long-term financial health.

