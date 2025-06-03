Restaurant Week LV | Three Square |6/3/25

It’s the tastiest time of year in Southern Nevada! Las Vegas Restaurant Week is back, running through June 13th, and it’s all about giving back while dining out. Foodies can enjoy specially curated 3-course menus at some of the city's finest restaurants — including Brezza — all while supporting a critical cause.

A portion of proceeds from each Restaurant Week meal helps Three Square Food Bank provide nutritious food to local families in need. With over a hundred participating spots, there’s something for every taste and budget. For a full list of participating restaurants and exclusive menu deals, visit RestaurantWeekLV.org .

This segment is paid for by Tito's Handmade Vodka