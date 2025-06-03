Watch Now
Restaurant Week LV | Three Square |6/3/25

Now through June 13th, Las Vegas Restaurant Week unites food lovers and top chefs to benefit Three Square Food Bank — and everyone’s invited to dig in.
It’s the tastiest time of year in Southern Nevada! Las Vegas Restaurant Week is back, running through June 13th, and it’s all about giving back while dining out. Foodies can enjoy specially curated 3-course menus at some of the city's finest restaurants — including Brezza — all while supporting a critical cause.

A portion of proceeds from each Restaurant Week meal helps Three Square Food Bank provide nutritious food to local families in need. With over a hundred participating spots, there’s something for every taste and budget. For a full list of participating restaurants and exclusive menu deals, visit RestaurantWeekLV.org.

