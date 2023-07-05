Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada | 7/4/23

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is providing families with the opportunity to create their own fun adventure this summer with the launch of the Transit Adventure Map and Great Summer Break Scavenger Hunt.

Starting June 1, families can join the RTC Transit Adventure scavenger hunt by answering questions and completing social media challenges while exploring more than 50 family-friendly destinations for a chance to win prizes!

Makenzie Coombs-Emery, RTC marketing and communications coordinator, joined us to share how the Great Summer Break Scavenger Hunt works and how families can participate.