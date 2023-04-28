Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Reggae In The Desert 4/28/23

Reggae in the Desert will feature live performances from top reggae artists such as 2x Grammy Award Winner Morgan Heritage and legendary reggae superstar Eek-A-Mouse, making his first U.S. appearance in over 15 years.
Posted at 11:28 AM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 14:28:13-04

Las Vegas’ largest Roots Reggae festival Reggae in the Desert returns to the Clark County Amphitheater on Saturday, May 6 for its 20th year.

For one day, Downtown Las Vegas embraces the Jamaican culture with island-inspired food and craft vendors as well as live performances from top reggae artists.

Las Vegas reggae superstars of the group Bonafide joined us to give a preview of their festival performance.

Doors open at 11:00 a.m., and the event concludes at 11 p.m. General admission tickets are on sale now and start at $69.99 (through May 5) and $79.99 day of show. No cash will be accepted at the door for tickets, credit card only on the day of the show.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo