Reggae In The Desert 4/28/23

Las Vegas’ largest Roots Reggae festival Reggae in the Desert returns to the Clark County Amphitheater on Saturday, May 6 for its 20th year.

For one day, Downtown Las Vegas embraces the Jamaican culture with island-inspired food and craft vendors as well as live performances from top reggae artists.

Las Vegas reggae superstars of the group Bonafide joined us to give a preview of their festival performance.

Doors open at 11:00 a.m., and the event concludes at 11 p.m. General admission tickets are on sale now and start at $69.99 (through May 5) and $79.99 day of show. No cash will be accepted at the door for tickets, credit card only on the day of the show.