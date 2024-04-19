Reggae in the Desert | 4/19/24

Reggae in the Desert returns to the Clark County Amphitheater Saturday, April 20 for its 21st year.

For one day, Downtown Las Vegas embraces the Jamaican culture with island-inspired food and craft vendors as well as live performances from top reggae artists.

Doors open at 11 a.m., and the event concludes at 11 p.m.

General admission tickets are on sale for $69.99 plus tax ($79.99 plus tax and applicable fees the day of the event).

Reggae in the Desert is an all-ages event. Children eight years of age and under receive free entrance.

For more information, click here.