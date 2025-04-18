Reggae in the Desert | 4/18/25

The biggest Roots Reggae festival in Las Vegas is back!Reggae in the Desert returns to the Clark County Amphitheatre on Saturday, April 19, 2025, for a jam-packed day celebrating Caribbean culture. From authentic island cuisine and artisan vendors to nonstop live music, it’s the ultimate reggae experience.

The lineup includes legends like Third World, Skip Marley, Luciano, and Kabaka Pyramid — plus rising stars like Bounce Cruz and Nicholas Del of Solution - who gave us a live in-studio performance. Hosted by DJ Ramma and DJ Matt Lucio, this one-day festival promises irie vibes for the whole community.