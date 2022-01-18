Red Cross | 1/18/22

As the American Red Cross faces its worst blood shortage in more than a decade, doctors have had to make difficult decisions about who will receive transfusions or wait for more blood to become available. The organization is asking people to roll up their sleeves during National Blood Donor Month in January.
Doctors Delay Critical Blood Transfusions
Posted at 11:22 AM, Jan 18, 2022
