Don't miss the highly anticipated return ofRebFest, UNLV's beloved arts and music festival!

Join us at the UNLV Student Union for an unforgettable day filled with live performances from talented musicians, mouthwatering food options, and exciting vendor tables offering unique finds.

This entirely outdoor event is from 2 to 9:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 28. Best of all, RebFest is a free ticketed event, but be sure to secure your tickets.