Rare Society | 7/25/25

Rare Society, the celebrated Southern California steakhouse by Trust Restaurant Group, has arrived in Las Vegas, bringing its Santa Maria ranchero-style grilling to UnCommons in the southwest valley. Known for its vintage-meets-modern vibe, the restaurant delivers an elevated steakhouse experience with a menu that’s designed to be shared and savored.

Chef Brad Wise spotlights premium Wagyu steaks, lavish seafood towers, and charred vegetables, with “The Executive Board” offering a nightly selection of curated cuts and sides. Beverage Director Jess Stewart complements the menu with inventive, meat-inspired cocktails like the Rare Old Fashioned, featuring dry-aged fat-washed bourbon and rosemary oleo. Together, they’re shaking up the traditional steakhouse formula with bold flavors and timeless flair.

