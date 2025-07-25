Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Rare Society | 7/25/25

Elliott caught up with Joe Elliott and Phil Collen of Def Leppard to talk about their upcoming residency at The Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace.
Def Leppard Set to Rock Las Vegas in 2026
Posted

Rare Society, the celebrated Southern California steakhouse by Trust Restaurant Group, has arrived in Las Vegas, bringing its Santa Maria ranchero-style grilling to UnCommons in the southwest valley. Known for its vintage-meets-modern vibe, the restaurant delivers an elevated steakhouse experience with a menu that’s designed to be shared and savored.

Chef Brad Wise spotlights premium Wagyu steaks, lavish seafood towers, and charred vegetables, with “The Executive Board” offering a nightly selection of curated cuts and sides. Beverage Director Jess Stewart complements the menu with inventive, meat-inspired cocktails like the Rare Old Fashioned, featuring dry-aged fat-washed bourbon and rosemary oleo. Together, they’re shaking up the traditional steakhouse formula with bold flavors and timeless flair.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo