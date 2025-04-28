Randy Sutton | 4/28/25

Randy Sutton, a retired Las Vegas police lieutenant, is back in the spotlight with the release of his latest Amazon bestseller Rescuing 911: The Fight for America's Safety. The book is a powerful call to action, exposing the challenges faced by American law enforcement and offering solutions for reform and support.

Sutton is also the founder of The Wounded Blue, a national nonprofit that has supported over 15,000 injured or disabled officers. A passionate speaker and host of the podcast A Cop’s Life, he continues to advocate for those behind the badge.

With decades of experience and a heart for healing, Sutton’s work is shaping the future of policing in America—one story, one solution at a time.