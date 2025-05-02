Rampart Casino | 5/2/25

The Kentucky Derby, known as the "greatest two minutes in sports," is just around the corner, and Rampart Casino at The Resort At Summerlin is gearing up for an unforgettable Derby weekend. Festivities begin Friday, May 2 at 6 p.m. with a free betting seminar hosted by veteran handicapper Bob Ike, former Derby Media Correspondent Jay Privman, and Race & Sports Manager Duane Colucci.

The excitement continues throughout the weekend with a Derby hat competition offering a chance to win a portion of the $1,000 prize pool in free slot play. Guests can also enjoy Derby-themed drink specials, including $5 Mint Juleps, as they cheer on their favorite horses. Don’t miss out on all the fun and thrills of Derby weekend at Rampart Casino!