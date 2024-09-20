Raising Cane's | 9/20/24

Raising Cane’s has successfully completed its 100 Degrees of Summer Campaign, donating $100 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation for every day the temperature exceeded 100 degrees this summer.

This initiative is part of the brand's ongoing commitment to supporting community organizations and nonprofits. The campaign was a creative way to turn the scorching summer heat into a force for good, helping make wishes come true for children in need.

This segment is paid for by Raising Cane's