Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Raising Cane's | 9/20/24

For every summer day over 100 degrees, Raising Cane’s donated $100 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation as part of their 100 Degrees of Summer Campaign to support local causes. #PaidforContent
Posted

Raising Cane’s has successfully completed its 100 Degrees of Summer Campaign, donating $100 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation for every day the temperature exceeded 100 degrees this summer.

This initiative is part of the brand's ongoing commitment to supporting community organizations and nonprofits. The campaign was a creative way to turn the scorching summer heat into a force for good, helping make wishes come true for children in need.

For more information, click here.

This segment is paid for by Raising Cane's

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo