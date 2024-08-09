Raising Cane's | 8/9/24

Raising Cane's want to offer their support for education through their "Back to School" Campaign through fundraising, sponsorships, event donations and more.

They also have a new restaurant opening on Tuesaday, August 13 at 9 a.m. in N. Las Vegas at 6750 N. 5th Street. The gran opening will feature appearances from VGK Mascot, Vivas and Belles!

Throughout the day they will also have on-site raffles for VGK Tickets & 16 Cane's Backpacks full of school supplies and a $100 gift card. There will also be a "Lucky 20" Raffle from 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. where 20 lucky people win Free Canes for a Year!

For more information, click here.

This segment is paid for by Raising Cane's