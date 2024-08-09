Raising Cane's | 8/9/24

Watch Now
Raising Cane's is currently running a "Back to School" Campaign. They're also opening their sixteenth restaurant in Las Vegas!
Raising Cane's want to offer their support for education through their "Back to School" Campaign through fundraising, sponsorships, event donations and more.

They also have a new restaurant opening on Tuesaday, August 13 at 9 a.m. in N. Las Vegas at 6750 N. 5th Street. The gran opening will feature appearances from VGK Mascot, Vivas and Belles!

Throughout the day they will also have on-site raffles for VGK Tickets & 16 Cane's Backpacks full of school supplies and a $100 gift card. There will also be a "Lucky 20" Raffle from 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. where 20 lucky people win Free Canes for a Year!

