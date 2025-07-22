Raising Cane’s | 7/22/25

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Raising Cane’s is going all out this July 27th with a first-of-its-kind offer: a free extra chicken finger with every Box Combo, no coupon needed!
Raising Cane’s has been serving up its famous ONE LOVE — craveable Chicken Finger Meals — since day one, and in 2010 they made it official by declaring July 27th as National Chicken Finger Day. Every year, the chain uses the day to show appreciation to its loyal fans by doing what it does best: serving up crispy, golden chicken fingers.

This year, Cane’s is taking things up a notch with a special treat for all Chicken Finger lovers. On Sunday, July 27th, anyone who orders a Box Combo — whether in-restaurant, through the drive-thru, or via the Cane’s app or website — will automatically score an extra chicken finger, completely free. Restaurant leader Sydney Starks joins us to share why this celebration is a must for chicken finger fans everywhere.

This segment is paid for by Raising Cane's

