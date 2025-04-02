Raising Cane's | 4/02/2025

Raising Cane’s is stepping up its community support with exciting initiatives this year! A marketwide fundraiser is happening this week in partnership with the VGK Foundation, benefiting Opportunity Village.

Plus, the new Golden Plush Puppy campaign is underway, with proceeds going to Street Dogz to support pets in need. And that’s not all—Raising Cane’s is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location on Water Street on April 27, promising a fun-filled event.

David Montenegro, Area Leader of Restaurants, joins us to share more about these impactful efforts and how the community can get involved. Don’t miss out on this chance to give back and celebrate with Raising Cane’s!

This segment is paid for by Raising Cane's