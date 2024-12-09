Raising Cane’s | 12/9/24

Raising Cane's is excited to announce the opening of its 17th Las Vegas location, set to open on December 10, 2024.

This new restaurant, located in East Las Vegas, will offer a Drive-Thru and Take-Out only service focused on providing fast, high-quality meals for its guests.

To celebrate, Cane's is hosting a grand opening event filled with exclusive giveaways, surprises, and plenty of fun for the community.

David Montenegro, Area Leader of Restaurants, is thrilled to bring this new location to the vibrant Las Vegas area.

Guests can look forward to the signature Cane’s experience, as well as a special Plush Puppy campaign that raises money for local pet welfare organizations to make the celebration even more memorable.

Whether you're a longtime fan or new to Cane's, this grand opening promises excitement and delicious food for all!

This segment is paid for by Raising Cane's