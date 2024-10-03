Quiet Riot | 10/3/24

Quiet Riot is set to take the stage at M Resort Spa Casino’s M Pavilion on October 5.

Known as the first metal band to top the Billboard pop charts, Quiet Riot will be performing with a lineup that includes guitarist Alex Grossi and returning bassist Rudy Sarzo.

Honoring the late drummer Frankie Banali’s wishes, the band is keeping his legacy alive by continuing to tour.

Fans can expect to hear iconic hits like “Cum on Feel the Noize” and “Bang Your Head.”

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased at themresort.com or Ticketmaster.