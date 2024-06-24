Queens of Rock | 6/24/24

After rocking the Las Vegas Strip with her electrifying show QUEENS OF ROCK paying tribute to the greatest female rock icons for two years of two successful runs at the Orleans Showroom in 2023 and touring back home in Quebec for the past year, Elyzabeth drops by the Composers Room for a very intimate evening with her Velvet Variations show on Thursday, June 27 at 7 p.m. Joined by her guitarist James Oleson.

Elyzabeth takes you on the classy side of rock and roll. Together they will transport you into a more intimate vibe as they interpret some acoustic versions of some of the favorite QUEENS OF ROCK songs by Tina Turner, Stevie Nicks, Heart, Pat Benatar, The Cranberries, Alanis Morrissette, Pink and many more. Get ready to be mesmerized by this Lady’s phenomenal voice and charismatic persona

For more information visit, thecomposersroom.com and queensofrocklv.com