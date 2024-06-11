Queen of Knives | 6/11/24

"Queen of Knives" is a independent comedy-drama film that's been receiving award recognition on the festival circuit.

Gene Pope, filmmaker and star of "Queen of Knives," joined us to discuss the free screening of "Queen of Knives" happening in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 18 at 7 p.m.

The screening is taking place at The Beverly Theater on 515 6th Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101, and it's expected to be a helpful and inspiring conversation for film enthusiasts and young filmmakers who are looking for some guidance in navigating the evolutionary film industry.

For more information, click here. To receive free tickets to the screening, click here.