Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Queen of Knives | 6/11/24

At the Las Vegas Premiere, Gene Pope will pull back the curtain sharing what it took to put together this feature film, from script to screen.
Posted at 11:42 AM, Jun 11, 2024

"Queen of Knives" is a independent comedy-drama film that's been receiving award recognition on the festival circuit.

Gene Pope, filmmaker and star of "Queen of Knives," joined us to discuss the free screening of "Queen of Knives" happening in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 18 at 7 p.m.

The screening is taking place at The Beverly Theater on 515 6th Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101, and it's expected to be a helpful and inspiring conversation for film enthusiasts and young filmmakers who are looking for some guidance in navigating the evolutionary film industry.

For more information, click here. To receive free tickets to the screening, click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo