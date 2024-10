While urgent care centers are on the rise, Dr. Whisman explains how primary care doctors play a crucial role in chronic disease management and preventive care.

Many Americans neglect regular checkups, with 12% uncertain about their next physical.

Dr. Greg Whisman, Chief Medical Officer at Carelon Health, stresses the importance of scheduling annual checkups to catch health issues early and avoid costly ER visits.

This segment is paid for by Carelon Health