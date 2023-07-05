Punkie Johnson | 7/5/23

Hartbeat Weekend is a four-day comedy and music celebration taking place at Resorts World from Thursday, July 6 - Sunday, July 9.

Punkie Johnson, comedian, actress and writer, joined us to discuss going on tour and coming to Las Vegas for this special event.

You may have laughed hysterically at her stand-up or even more on “Saturday Night Live.” You also might have resonated with her podcast, "Love Thang." Wherever you've seen her, you know she's hilarious and will tell it like it is!

As a part of Hartbeat Weekend's live comedy action, fans in attendance will also be treated to live podcast recordings from the full lineup of Hartbeat’s SiriusXM channel, Laugh Out Loud Radio, including “Love Thang with Punkie Johnson,” “Straight From the Hart, “Quake’s House,” and the live debut of “One Song with Diallo and Luxxury.”

For tickets and more information on all things "Hartbeat Weekend," click here.