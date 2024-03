Get ready for an unforgettable St. Patty's celebration at PT's Taverns' Sierra Gold, as they welcome Vegas Golden Knights' beloved center, William "Wild Bill" Karlsson, to kick off the festivities in style.

With an entry fee of $25, guests will receive a complimentary shot of Jameson and a raffle ticket for a chance to win exclusive signed items, ensuring a thrilling night filled with surprises and excitement.