ProVETS Conference | 4/10/25

TheProVETS Conference—short for Progress Veteran Entrepreneurship & Transition Sources—returns as a powerful platform connecting veterans and their families with tools for success. Founded by Raj Tumber, the annual event features expert panels, business exhibitors, and access to critical entrepreneurship and workforce development resources.

More than a traditional expo, ProVETS focuses on action, collaboration, and outcomes. The mission: to support U.S. Veterans, transitioning service members, their spouses, and even the broader community in launching or expanding their careers and businesses. With partnerships spanning government agencies, private sector experts, and educational institutions, the conference delivers practical, all-in-one professional support.

