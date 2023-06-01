Proper Eats | 6/1/23

National Donut Day is nearly here, and if you're looking for a way to celebrate, here's a great idea!

Brea Moore, Proper Eats social media and marketing manager, joined us to share everything you need to know about what the food hall has going on for National Donut Day and for the Stanley Cup Finals.

On Friday, June 2, the first 50 people to purchase a beverage at Easy's Donuts between noon and 2 p.m. will received a complimentary classic glazed donut in honor of the special occasion.

Easy's Donuts is the charming donut counter at the front of the food hall. It features classic and specialty donuts including seasonal flavors as well as a selection of coffee, juice and other treats.

Proper Eats will also be hosting a rose garden on Saturday, June 10 for National Rose Day as well as be a popular spot to watch the Stanley Cup Finals and cheer on the Vegas Golden Knights.