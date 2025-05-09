Pro Volleyball Federation| 5/9/25

Vegas goes vertical this weekend as thePro Volleyball Federation takes over with high-stakes action and serious athleticism! The postseason championship and the headline “Match for a Million” title contest are all happening right here in the Entertainment Capital of the World.

PVF CEO Jen Spicher joined us to break down everything fans need to know—from rising stars to where and when to catch all the excitement. It's a history-making moment for women’s professional sports!

Expect fierce competition, top-tier talent, and a crowd that’s ready to bring the energy. Whether you’re a longtime volleyball fan or new to the game, this is one Vegas event you won’t want to miss!