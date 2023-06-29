Princess Diana Exhibit | 6/29/23

Princess Diana & The Royals Exhibition, located at The Shops at Crystals in Las Vegas offers guests a chance to step into a world of timeless fashion and witness some of the beloved princess’ authentic dresses from the famed Christie’s auction 26 years ago.

Two months before her death, on June 25, 1997, Diana partnered with Christie's Auction House and sold 79 memorable gowns to benefit cancer and AIDS causes. Eight of these meticulously curated garments from renowned fashion designers like Catherine Walker and Gianni Versace are housed at the exhibition, offering a glimpse into Diana's many style eras.