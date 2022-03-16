Preventative Diagnostic Center | 3/16/22
Videos
Did COVID Increase Your Risk Of Heart Disease?
Posted at 10:34 AM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 13:34:46-04
Dr. John Pierce with Preventative Diagnostic Center is here to talk about how you can take care of yourself with a full body scan. Preventative Diagnostic Center use a state-of-the-art scan to spot heart problems early.
This segment is paid for by Preventative Diagnostic Center
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.