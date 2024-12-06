Preservation Financial Group | 12/6/24

In an exclusive interview, Pete Tychsen, President and Founder of Preservation Financial Group, shares his expertise on crafting a balanced retirement strategy.

He emphasizes the importance of dividing retirement assets into three distinct buckets: income, growth, and legacy.

This strategy ensures that retirees have a steady income stream while still allowing for investment growth and long-term financial stability.

Tychsen explains that the three-bucket approach helps mitigate market volatility and provides flexibility.

By allocating assets for short-term income needs, long-term growth, and legacy planning, retirees can manage their finances more effectively.

This comprehensive strategy offers peace of mind, knowing that each financial goal is being addressed with purpose and precision.

This segment is paid for by Preservation Financial Group