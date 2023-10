Roughly 10,000 Baby Boomers reach retirement age every day, meaning all members of this generation will reach age 65 by 2030.

As the Baby Boomer retirement era continues and ownership stakes are passed to the next generation of leadership, an estimated $10 trillion worth of business assets is expected to be transferred.

Ray Drew, SBA Expert and Small Business Contributor, joined us to discuss tips for buying and owning a business as a baby boomer.