PPR | 3/5/25

Zeus Kerravala, Founder and Principal Analyst at ZK Research, delves into the rapidly evolving world of AI and its profound impact on society.

In this segment, Kerravala explores where we stand with AI technologies today and how they are poised to change industries, communities, and daily life. From automation to ethical considerations, AI is reshaping the future in ways we are only beginning to understand.

Kerravala breaks down the potential benefits and challenges of widespread AI adoption, offering insights into how it can revolutionize sectors like healthcare, education, and business. As AI continues to develop, it’s crucial to understand both its promise and its potential societal disruptions.

This segment is paid for by PPR