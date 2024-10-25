Watch Now
PPP KEF Media Serta Simmons Bedding | 10/25/24

Discover how your thoughts and mattress affect sleep. Dr. Caroline Leaf teams up with Serta Simmons Bedding to share tips for better rest and relaxation. #PaidForConten
Do you struggle to get a good night’s sleep? You’re not alone—more than a third of adults report not sleeping enough.

Dr. Caroline Leaf, a clinical neuroscientist, emphasizes that the way we think plays a key role in achieving better rest.

Shifting our mindset and reducing mental stress can help signal the brain to unwind.

In partnership with Serta Simmons Bedding, Dr. Leaf explores how mental health and mattress quality work together for optimal sleep.

A supportive, comfortable bed can reduce physical discomfort, while calming thoughts help the mind relax. With the right approach, restful nights are just within reach.

This segment is paid for by Serta Simmons Bedding

