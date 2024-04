Keep Memory Alive’s 27th annual Power of Love gala is happening on Friday, May 10 at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The fundraiser is in support of Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.

There are nearly 6,000 lives currently in the center’s care and all of them have benefitted, in some way, from the funds raised at this event, whether it’s getting access to a new treatment or help with transportation to and from their appointment.

