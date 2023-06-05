Watch Now
Potted Potter | 6/5/23

The hit, family-friendly show celebrated its 4th Anniversary at The Magic Attic showroom inside Horseshoe Las Vegas on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Posted at 11:29 AM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 14:29:04-04

Selling out crowds around the world, “Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Potter Experience,” will have you flying off your seat (or broomstick) with laughter.

“Potted Potter” co-stars James Edwards and Nicholas Charles joined us to discuss the hit show that’s been casting a spell on Vegas for four years, as it celebrates an anniversary this year.

“Potted Potter” plays inside The Magic Attic showroom at Horseshoe Las Vegas, Monday through Sunday at 8:00 pm (dark Wednesday) with matinee performances Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now.

