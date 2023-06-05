Potted Potter | 6/5/23

Selling out crowds around the world, “Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Potter Experience,” will have you flying off your seat (or broomstick) with laughter.

“Potted Potter” co-stars James Edwards and Nicholas Charles joined us to discuss the hit show that’s been casting a spell on Vegas for four years, as it celebrates an anniversary this year.

“Potted Potter” plays inside The Magic Attic showroom at Horseshoe Las Vegas, Monday through Sunday at 8:00 pm (dark Wednesday) with matinee performances Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now.