Prepare to be spellbound by the whimsical world of “Potted Potter", the hilarious Harry Potter parody that's been delighting audiences in Las Vegas for over four years. Now, with earlier showtimes at 7pm, Potted Potter is more accessible than ever for families and fans of all ages to enjoy.

Starring Nicholas Charles and James Edwards, this family-friendly show at The Imagine Showroom inside Horseshoe Las Vegas offers a unique and entertaining twist on the beloved wizarding tale.