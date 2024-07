Positively Kids is excited to announce the "Christmas in July" fundraiser at Atomic Golf, an opportunity to raise funds for their annual Christmas event held each December.

Jeanette Smith, Finance Director, and Mandee Cormican, CEO, are leading this initiative to bring holiday cheer to families in need. The event aims to provide Christmas gifts and food gift cards to between 25-50 families, depending on the success of the donations and fundraising efforts.