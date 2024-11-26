POP'S Philly Steaks | 11/26/24

The holiday season gets a delicious start with the return of POP'S Philly Steaks' famous Holiday Hoagie.

This seasonal specialty, available starting Sunday, November 24, 2024, offers all the flavors of a classic holiday dinner packed into a convenient, mouthwatering hoagie roll.

Featuring sliced turkey, homemade gravy, mayonnaise, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and POP'S signature Sweet Potato Fries, this hoagie delivers a holiday feast in every bite.

Megan Tiedge, Director of Marketing, and Jose Hernandez, Manager, share their excitement about this returning favorite.

"The Holiday Hoagie is our way of bringing comfort and joy to our guests during the season," says Tiedge.

With its unique blend of flavors, this hoagie has become a must-have tradition for many.

Don’t miss your chance to savor the holidays POP’S-style—grab yours before the season ends!