Pop Up Shop a subdivision of House of Bargains LLC | 11/13/24

Pop Up Shop, a new addition to House of Bargains, opens its doors in Las Vegas on November 20 from 3-6pm at 4229 W Sahara Ave.

Owned by Wallace Roberson and Yanette Melendez, Pop Up Shop offers an exciting shopping experience with one-of-a-kind items sourced from storage auctions, giving shoppers a chance to find unique treasures.

The grand opening event promises exclusive deals, refreshments, and a chance to meet the owners and learn more about what makes their store special.

More than just a shopping destination, Pop Up Shop also empowers the community by helping individuals turn personal items into side hustles for extra income.

In partnership with the local nonprofit Mothers Helping Mothers, the store is dedicated to supporting and giving back to the Las Vegas community.

Don’t miss this opportunity to discover incredible deals and explore how Pop Up Shop can help you start your own side hustle journey.