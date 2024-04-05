Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Pom Wonderful | 4/5/24

"Las Vegas Morning Blend" host, Elliott Bambrough is joined Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist Jamie Lee McIntyre as she reveals the key nutrients vital for springtime health, featuring Wonderful Pistachios and POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice. #PaidForContent
Posted at 10:42 AM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 13:42:21-04

As spring blooms, so does the opportunity to nourish your body with essential nutrients. Join us as Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist Jamie Lee McIntyre delves into the world of healthful sips and snacks, highlighting the benefits of incorporating Wonderful Pistachios and POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice into your daily routine.

From antioxidants to essential vitamins and minerals, McIntyre will guide viewers on a journey to optimal wellness this spring. Don't miss out on the secrets to feeling your best as the seasons change!

This segment is paid for by Pom Wonderful

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo