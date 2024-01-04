Watch Now
Pom Wonderful | 1/4/24

Parker Wallace shares how enhance your self-care routine with antioxidant rich pom wonderful. #PaidForContent
Posted at 10:46 AM, Jan 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-04 13:46:17-05

As we step into a new year, self-care and healthier choices are at the forefront of our resolutions. Parker Wallace, introduces POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate juice, highlighting its unique qualities as an antioxidant-rich beverage made from whole-pressed California-grown pomegranates, free from added sugar, fillers, or preservatives. Parker shares creative ways to incorporate POM Wonderful into our daily routines, such as mixing it with sparkling water for a delightful flavor burst.

This segment is paid for by Pom Wonderful

