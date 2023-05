The Police vs. Fire Charity Tackle Football Game is happening on May 6 at 6:00 p.m. at Bishop Gorman High School.

It will benefit the Children's Heart Foundation and the officer and fire families facing medical challenges.

Dan Coyne of the LVPPA Police Union and Asi Oba CCFD Fire Engineer joined us to discuss the purpose behind the game, what you can expect from the competion and of course they took a few friendly jabs at their opposing team.

