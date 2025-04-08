Pole Fitness | 4/8/25

Pole fitnesshas taken the world by storm—and right here in Las Vegas, Fawnia Mondey is leading the movement. As the owner of Pole Fitness Studio, she’s helping people of all ages and backgrounds build strength, confidence, and community through dance and fitness classes. From beginners to seasoned dancers, the studio welcomes everyone ready to feel strong and empowered.

Fawnia shares how she got started and why pole fitness is more than just a trend—it’s a transformative experience. With classes ranging from pole dancing to other unique fitness styles, Pole Fitness Studio offers a space to move, express, and grow. Student Noemi Hernandez also joins the conversation to share how the classes have impacted her journey.

This segment is paid for by Pole Fitness