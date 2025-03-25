Pole Fitness | 3/25/25

Pole fitness is more than just a workout—it’s a full-body exercise that improves strength, flexibility, and confidence. Fawnia Mondey, owner of Pole Fitness Studio, is a pioneer in the industry and is passionate about educating people on the physical and mental benefits of pole dancing. At her studio, students of all backgrounds come together to build skills, boost self-esteem, and experience the supportive community. Whether you're looking for a fun way to stay fit or want to explore dance in a new way, Pole Fitness Studio offers a variety of classes to fit every skill level. Discover why pole fitness is a growing movement that empowers people both inside and out!



This segment is paid for by Pole Fitness Studio