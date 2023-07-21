Watch Now
Morning Blend

Poised & Proper | 7/21/23

Poised & Proper offers modern and authentic etiquette advice for individuals of all ages. They firmly believe that having good manners is crucial for personal and professional growth.
When it comes to etiquette, most people often think solely of good manners.

But according to recent studies, etiquette is growing in popularity because it promotes effective communication and builds positive relationships.

Nicole Rose, CEO of Poised & Proper Etiquette Consulting, joined us to discuss the benefits of starting etiquette training at a young age and one of their upcoming events.

The Modern Lady Event will teach women to take their feminine grace to the next level, and it includes lunch. This event is happening on August 19 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 7800 W Ann RD #115.

