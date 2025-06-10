Pod Meets World | 6/10/25

Will Friedle, the unforgettable Eric Matthews from the classic '90s sitcom Boy Meets World, is hitting the Vegas stage alongside co-stars Danielle Fishel (Topanga) and Rider Strong (Shawn) for Pod Meets World Live: The Kids (Still) Wanna Jump! Tour.

In a recent interview, Friedle dished on everything from the inspiration behind the podcast to the overwhelming response from longtime fans. What started as a fun project among friends has blossomed into a full-blown fan-favorite podcast.

Now, the group is taking the experience on the road, bringing behind-the-scenes tales, live comedy, and fan interaction to theaters across the country. Vegas audiences can expect an energetic, nostalgic trip down memory lane—with surprises in store.