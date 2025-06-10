Pod Meets World | 6/10/25

Will Friedle, the unforgettable Eric Matthews from the classic '90s sitcom Boy Meets World, is hitting the Vegas stage alongside co-stars Danielle Fishel (Topanga) and Rider Strong (Shawn) for Pod Meets World Live: The Kids (Still) Wanna Jump! Tour.
In a recent interview, Friedle dished on everything from the inspiration behind the podcast to the overwhelming response from longtime fans. What started as a fun project among friends has blossomed into a full-blown fan-favorite podcast.
Now, the group is taking the experience on the road, bringing behind-the-scenes tales, live comedy, and fan interaction to theaters across the country. Vegas audiences can expect an energetic, nostalgic trip down memory lane—with surprises in store.
Pod Meets World Live hits The Venetian’s Palazzo Theatre on Friday, June 20. Tickets and more information are available at PodMeetsWorldShow.com.