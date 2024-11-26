Planet Fitness | 11/26/24

The holiday season is here, and so are rising costs—but Planet Fitnesshas a solution! PerksFest is back, giving members access to unbeatable savings on popular brands like HelloFresh, Hotels.com, and Ninja.

Teddy Savage, Planet Fitness National Lead Trainer, is excited to show members how to enjoy these perks while keeping their wellness goals on track.

From meal kits to travel discounts, Planet Fitness PerksFest delivers value beyond the gym.

Members can also score deals on SeatGeek for entertainment and Ninja kitchen gadgets for easy holiday prep.

Don’t miss this opportunity to save big while staying healthy and active this festive season!

This segment is paid for by Planet Fitness