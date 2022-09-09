Pick Of The Litter | Best Mattress | 9/8/22
Available for adoption through the Pawtastic Friends
Posted at 10:36 AM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 13:36:23-04
In this week's PICK OF THE LITTER, you'll meet Paul Newman! This sweet pup is available for adoption through Samadhi Legacy Foundation. He's also part of the Pawtastic Friends Enrichment Training Program.
