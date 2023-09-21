Watch Now
Pick Of The Litter | Best Mattress | 9/21/23

This week's "Pick of the Litter," Bagel, is looking for her forever home and is available for adoption through the Animal Help Alliance. #PaidForContent
Posted at 3:08 PM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 18:08:40-04

In this week's "Pick of the Litter," meet Bagel! She's a friendly dog available for adoption through the Animal Help Alliance!

Megan Joachin, Animal Help Alliance volunteer, joined us to introduce us to the 2-year-old Bully and share what you need to know if you want to take Bagel home and make her your new "furever" companion.

She also discussed the Animal Help Alliance's food program to assist pet parents experiencing financial issues and their upcoming Brews For Bullies event happening on October 28 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Horse Trailer Hideout.

