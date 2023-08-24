Pick Of The Litter | Best Mattress | 8/24/23

In this week's "Pick of the Litter," meet Shea! She's a sweet and friendly dog available for adoption through Pawtastic Friends.

Michael Novelli, co-founder of Pawtastic Friends, joined us to introduce us to her and to share what you need to know to adopt Shea and take her home. There's also an option to sponsor her for training.

Pawtastic Friends is also hosting their annual Hope for The Holidays event that will be held at our Pawtastic Friends Enrichment Training Center For Dogs on November 12 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. It's a FREE family fun event with vendors, food trucks, live entertainment and photos with Santa.

