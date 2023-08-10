Pick Of The Litter | Best Mattress | 8/10/23

In this week's "Pick of the Litter," say hello to Rex!

Rex is a one and a half year old Bully Blend available for adoption through the Hearts Alive Village. He is sweet and loves to snuggle with his humans. He also loves to play with his toys and loves the water.

Hearts Alive Village is currently holding a Clear the Shelter month for August 2023, and all adult dogs have $50 adoption fees and all adult cats have a $30 adoption fee.

They're also participating in an adoption event with Subaru of Las Vegas on August 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you're interested in adopting Rex, reach out by phone: (702) 496-0705 or by email at hotline@heartsalivevillage.org.

