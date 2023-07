In this week's Pick of the Litter we're learning about the latest collaboration between the Nevada SPCA and Vegas Shepherd Rescue.

Lori Heeren, executive director of the Nevada SPCA, and Julie Pyle, co-founder of Vegas Shepherd Rescue, joined us along with a German Shephard whose up for adoption named Pop Smoke AKA Smokey.

Together they’re working to train working breed dogs to improve their chances of finding new homes.

This segment is paid for by Best Mattress